Snow and Blizzard Conditions Coming to an End

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Snow will continue to diminish in intensity across the region through the evening and the wind will continue to slowly diminish as well. Roads still won’t be 100% clear especially in the eastern parts of the region and along I-29 specifically. Conditions will be much better through the day on Saturday.

Speaking of the weekend, expect more cloud cover for Saturday with the wind not causing as much of an issue. Highs will be in the lower 30′s east and the upper 30′s west where there wasn’t any snow from this past storm system. Sunday will be comparable, but just a couple of degrees warmer. We’ll see some more sunshine along and west of the Missouri.

We’re kicking off this upcoming week with a chance for some more snowfall on Monday. It appears to be in the form of a quick clipper system, so there won’t be much for accumulation when all is said and done. That will be our only chance of snow during this upcoming week. Highs ill begin in the lower 30′s east and upper 30′s west and then continue to rise to the 40′s west by the middle of the week with more sunshine.

By the end of next week, cooler air will begin to settle in, but it won’t be as dramatic as what was once anticipated. Highs will only be in the upper teens by next Friday. Next weekend looks quiet with highs in the lower to mid 20′s. By the start of the following week, a blast of Arctic air looks to try to move into the Midwest which would result in highs in the lower double digits and morning lows in the single digits.

