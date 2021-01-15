Advertisement

Stampede rally to beat Muskies in overtime in first of 3 straight games with rival

Citara and Grannan lead comeback win for Herd
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The newest member of the Sioux Falls Stampede, Luke Toporowski, provided the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the Sioux City Musketeers Thursday night at the PREMIER Center.

Michael Citara continued his goal-scoring streak, providing two goals on the night and the game-winning assist. Noah Grannan made the start in net for the Herd and stopped 33 of the 35 shots sent in by the Musketeers. For the second straight game, team-leading scorer Michael Citara opened the score sheet with a goal at the 10:07 mark of the first period. Luke Toporowski provided a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Sam Rhodes in front of the net who patiently waited for Citara to open up for the one-time shot into the back of the net. The Sioux City Musketeers responded off the tape of defenseman Daniel Laatsch with one second remaining in the period to equalize the score at one.The Musketeer momentum carried into the second as Justin Hryckowian tallied his fifth goal of the season 1:19 for the lone goal of the period. The puck bounced off a Stampede skate in front of goaltender Noah Grannan who had little time to stop the deflection.

The Herd were able to respond with the game-tying goal at the 11:18 point of the third period. Defenseman Brent Johnson provided a beautiful pass across the ice from the point to catch Citara at the back door of goaltender Akira Schmid. Citara again patiently waited for Schmid to square up before putting the puck into the top right corner of the net for his ninth goal of the season. In the overtime session, Sioux City defenseman Laatsch attempting to make a no-look pass to a teammate but made a crucial mistake as his partner decided to make a line change. The puck ended up on the stick of Citara who took it up ice and passed it off to Toporowski to one-time into the back of the net.

The Herd moves to 8-9-1 on the season and returns to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Friday night against the Sioux City Musketeers.

Recap courtesy Stampede Hockey

