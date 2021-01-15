Swedlund and Bertram lead Winner past unbeaten Corsica-Stickney Thursday night

CORSICA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 8-1 Winner Warriors came to Corsica Thursday night trying to do what no other team in South Dakota had done this season, beat the #1B Jaguars of Corsica-Stickney. The #3A Warriors had too much firepower for the Jags who were led by Avery Broughton’s 18 points. But Winner built a 14 point lead at the half on Kalla Bertram’s buzzer beater. She scored 22 points on the night. Bella Swedlund’s hoop upped the lead to 20 in the 3rd quarter and she scored 28 points in the game. Some great 3-point shooting by Broughton and her teammates closed the margin to 10, but the Warriors prevailed 67-52.

It was the Jaguars first loss in 9 games and only one of those wins was in single digits. Winner’s only loss was at #2A West Central.

