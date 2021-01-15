Advertisement

Tribal chairman says time to ‘mend’ relationship with state

Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith
Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith is encouraging cooperation between Native Americans and state government after a year of tension with Gov. Kristi Noem over measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In his State of the Tribes address to South Dakota lawmakers on Thursday, Faith struck a positive tone, emphasizing areas in which the government and tribes can find common ground, including law enforcement, addiction treatment and the common experience of deaths due to the pandemic.

The address at the beginning of the legislative session is delivered by one of the elected tribal leaders every year.

