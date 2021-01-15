Xcel Energy: Residents should prepare winter weather emergency kits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy is reminding residents to build a home emergency kit in the event their power does go out.

Xcel recommends you have flashlights, batteries, back-up phone chargers, and bottled water. While the company asks you to be prepared they are also taking steps for the weather.

The company says extra staff will be on-hand in the event of a power outage.

“There’s always a chance of an outage. There even could be a chance on a sunny day, if it’s windy. You get the wind, that’ll tend to have the lines that’ll kind of knock up against each other perhaps if there’s ice or anything of that sort. You just have to always watch the weather situation. We’ve got the right amount of staff available to take care of any of those situations that arise,” says Eric Pauli with Xcel Energy.

Xcel wants to remind customers to have their phone number handy if the power does go out. You can report the outage by calling 1-800-895-1999.

