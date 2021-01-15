Advertisement

Xcel Energy: Residents should prepare winter weather emergency kits

Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy is reminding residents to build a home emergency kit in the event their power does go out.

Xcel recommends you have flashlights, batteries, back-up phone chargers, and bottled water. While the company asks you to be prepared they are also taking steps for the weather.

The company says extra staff will be on-hand in the event of a power outage.

“There’s always a chance of an outage. There even could be a chance on a sunny day, if it’s windy. You get the wind, that’ll tend to have the lines that’ll kind of knock up against each other perhaps if there’s ice or anything of that sort. You just have to always watch the weather situation. We’ve got the right amount of staff available to take care of any of those situations that arise,” says Eric Pauli with Xcel Energy.

Xcel wants to remind customers to have their phone number handy if the power does go out. You can report the outage by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Man killed in car vs. semi crash near Watertown
UPDATE: I-29, I-90 reopening Friday morning
Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter,...
Groups raise donations for family after loss at Lake Poinsett

Latest News

Gov Noem's tweet on education
Noem planning 900,000 dollar budget for education reform
Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process
Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process
During winter storms, the snow can really pile up. So There's something the U.S. postal service...
Mail carriers weather the storm
Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process
Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process
One of the buildings in the Edgewater Apartment complex burnt down Thursday night, and was a...
Fires ravage Pierre, destroy apartment building