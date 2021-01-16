Dakota Wesleyan Names Charlie Dubanoski New Baseball Coach

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wesleyan University is proud to announce the hiring of Charlie Dubanoski as its 13th head baseball coach in program history, the DWU athletic department announced Friday.

Dubanoski brings over nine years of coaching experience from various levels to the Tiger baseball squad. Most recently, he served as the head assistant coach for the University of Sioux Falls baseball team the last three years. He assisted in all aspects of the NCAA Division II baseball team, reigning from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome Charlie to the DWU family as the next head baseball coach,” Director of Athletics Jon Hart commented. “His background, baseball philosophy, recruiting connections and familiarity with the region give him the tools to be successful at this level. Much like Coach Greicar, Charlie is a player’s coach and he will be great fit to lead this program going forward. Our guys are pumped to get going!”

The Burnsville, Minn., native recruited student-athletes, taught and developed over 50 collegiate student-athletes, managed all aspects of team travel and implemented the usage of baseball technology with his team. Dubanoski also led many fundraising efforts for the Cougar baseball program such as their annual Alumni Golf Outing.

Along with coaching at USF, Dubanoski has served as head coach for the Sioux Falls Post 15 Legion West baseball team since 2018. He manages all aspects of the team and leads their off-season baseball academy for skill development and team building.

Prior to joining USF, he served as the associate director of Player Development with the Sioux Empire Baseball Association. At SEBA, he directed programming, tournaments and coordinated all aspects of player and coach development. The Sioux Empire Baseball Association provides programming for roughly 4,200 players and 299 teams while its camp program serves over 600 area athletes.

Dubanoski played college baseball at Augustana College from 2008 to 2012, where he earned numerous all-conference and all-regional honors while receiving his bachelor’s degree. Dubanoski had a career batting average of .358 and drove in 157 runs, knocked 37 doubles and smashed 28 home runs. His playing career included a professional stint in the Pecos Independent League with the Roswell Invaders during the summer of 2013. Following his playing career, he obtained his Master of Science degree in Education Leadership with an emphasis in sports management from Winona State University in 2014.

“I am very excited to be taking over as head coach of the Tigers,” Dubanoski said. “Coach Greicar has done a great job here and I look forward to working with the quality student-athletes I know we have at DWU.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.