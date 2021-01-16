Advertisement

Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process

Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions caused the closure of both I-90 and I-29 Thursday night. The Department of Transportation closed the interstates at 10:00 pm, and they remained closed until early Friday morning.

There are several factors the DOT considers when deciding to close the interstate.

“Primarily we look at the visibility, and do we have accumulation where traffic is going to get stuck on the roadway,” said Travis Dressen, the Mitchell Region Engineer for the DOT.

The safety of the public, DOT workers, and law enforcement are primary concerns Dressen said.

The time of day that a storm is expected to hit also has a major impact on closures.

“More snow continuing after our plows have already left the road. Winds coming up, and going into the night the darkness really decreases the visibility,” said Dressen.

Even after the interstates reopened Friday, driving conditions remained hazardous, causing some of the most experienced drivers to pull off the road.

“I hit ice three times, when I went over those bridges it got scary,” said Terrence Lawhorne, a truck driver with 21 years of experience.

For the most current updates on travel conditions, visit the Department of Transportation’s website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Man killed in car vs. semi crash near Watertown
UPDATE: I-29, I-90 reopening Friday morning
Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter,...
Groups raise donations for family after loss at Lake Poinsett

Latest News

Gov Noem's tweet on education
Noem planning 900,000 dollar budget for education reform
During winter storms, the snow can really pile up. So There's something the U.S. postal service...
Mail carriers weather the storm
Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process
Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process
One of the buildings in the Edgewater Apartment complex burnt down Thursday night, and was a...
Fires ravage Pierre, destroy apartment building