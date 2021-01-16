Downtown Sioux Falls celebrates ‘Crazy Days’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With holiday shopping season over, local businesses team up once again for Downtown Sioux Falls Crazy Days.

Crazy Days in a bi-annual event that takes place during lulls in the shopping season. Typically, this occurs during January and mid-summer.

There are over 10 businesses taking part in the winter special featuring big deals both in store and online. Business owners say they are grateful for the support no matter how you chose to shop.

“Thank you so much for supporting local businesses. You got us through this year. We couldn’t have done it without you,” said Nancy Savage, owner of Child’s Play Toys.

Customers are able to enjoy the different selection that is available when they decide to shop local.

“I’m look for something unique, not something you can find at big store,” said shopper Molly Beck.

Some businesses will continue their Crazy Day deals until the end of January. A list of all participating stores can be found on the DTSF website.

