Mail carriers weather the storm

By Miranda Paige
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -During winter storms, the snow can really pile up. So there’s something the U.S. postal service is asking everyone to do to keep their mail carriers safe.

No matter the weather, the mail carriers will be out delivering your mail. However, when they go door-to-door it can be dangerous when there’s snow.

In 2020, over 17,000 USPS employees experienced injuries from slipping, tripping or falling. 35 percent of those accidents were due to slippery stairs and icy or wet surfaces.

Safety is the top priority as mail carriers are out on their routes. So if a mailbox is in an area that’s deemed unsafe to get to, the mail carrier will skip that mailbox. So they ask that folks shovel their sidewalks and provide a safe path from the sidewalk to and from the mailbox.

“Helps not only the postal service with the delivery of the mail, but it also helps other service members as well, your paramedics, your garbage man, your bus stops for getting your children safely to the bus stops,” said Sioux Falls Postmaster Larry Michels.

In Sioux Falls you legally have 48 hours to clear off your sidewalk after it snows, but the postal service asks that you do it as soon as possible. That way they can deliver your mail safely.

