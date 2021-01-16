Advertisement

MVFC Affirms Commitment To Spring Football As Montana Schools Opt Out

SDSU & USD scheduled to begin play in a little over a month
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In a little over a month South Dakota and South DAkota State are scheduled to begin their spring FCS football seasons.

Whether that will happen remains to be seen.

In a statement this morning SDSU and USD’s parent league, the Missouri Valley Football Conference, re-affirmed it’s commitment to playing an eight game season, saying that ten league members were on board with only Indiana State opting out.

Hours after this statement, though, major FCS schools Montana and Montana State each opted out of their Big Sky spring seasons, bringing the number of teams sitting out the spring season to 27 teams with 100 remaining in play.

Should the participation threshold drop below 50 percent the playoffs scheduled for April would likely be cancelled.

USD is slated to host Western Illinois on February 19th. A day later SDSU will open at Southern Illinois.

