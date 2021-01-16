Advertisement

NAIA Basketball Tournament Field Trimmed

48 teams will participate instead of 64
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be fewer opportunities to reach the NAIA basketball postseason.

Today the governing councils voted to decrease the number of qualifying teams in the mens and womens tournaments from 64 to 48. The format will preserve the opportunity for at-large bids, with the tournament being played in four eight team pods. Winners of those pods will then advance to the championship sites, which will be in Sioux City for the women and Kansas City for the men.

You can read the full release HERE .

