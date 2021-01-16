Advertisement

Noem planning 900,000 dollar budget for education reform

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 15, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “They should see first-hand the importance of civic engagement. And they should have robust discussions in the classroom so they can develop critical thinking skills. Our young people need more experience engaging with elected officials and practicing the art of debate. It is also our responsibility to show them how government works,” said Gov. Noem.

This was what the governor said during her state of the state address earlier on Tuesday.

Today, she expanded on those comments, through her social media pages.

In a series of tweets, the governor made clear the changes she would like to see in South Dakota’s education system.

She’s recommending 900 thousand dollars of state funds be spent to create instructional material and classroom resources.

If that budget item does go through, those who work in education hope to make good use of it.

“Hopefully the 900-thousand dollars she is asking for can used to develop more south Dakota History content, including our indigenous people in that,” said Loren Paul, President of the South Dakota Education Association.

While Noem has been pushing educational reform, those in education say they are confident that South Dakota teachers are providing the best education possible.

“Our teachers are the experts first of all let’s get that out there. And they’re your neighbors, they’re your fellow South Dakotans. If you want to know what going on, if anyone has concern about what’s being taught or not being taught, first of all talk to your teachers, you see them at the grocery store, and other places,” said Paul.

