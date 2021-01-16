Advertisement

Northern Men Roll Over Crookston In Home Opener

#2 Wolves prevail 86-67
By Zach Borg and NSU Athletics
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Still early in the season, the No. 2 Northern State University men’s basketball team worked out some kinks in their Friday victory over Minnesota Crookston. The Wolves remain unscathed on the year, opening the home slate with a win.   

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 86, UMC 67

Records: NSU 4-0 (3-0 NSIC), UMC 1-4 (0-3 NSIC)

Attendance: 804

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Crookston held a lead through a majority of the first half, however once the Wolves tied things up at the seven minute mark they did not look back
  • NSU out-scored UMC 17-10 in the remainder of the half and 45-33 to close out the game
  • The Wolves were efficient overall, shooting 53.8% from the floor, however struggled from the 3-point line at times going 8-of-24 in the game
  • Northern combined for a season high 54 points in the paint and 22 points off turnovers, adding 18 points off the bench, 15 fast break points, and seven second chance scores
  • They tallied 28 rebounds, a season high 22 assists, six blocks, and six steals
  • Minnesota Crookston shot over 46.0% from both the field and beyond the arc in the first, however the Wolves defense answered in the second holding the Golden Eagles to percentages of 36.7 from the floor and 33.3 from the 3-point line
  • Three Wolves scored in double figures, with 13 seeing the court
  • Both Parker Fox and Andrew Kallman tallied season highs in scoring, while Roko Dominovic dished out a career high six assists
  • Augustin Reede led the team off the bench with eight points, knocking down two from beyond the arc and adding four rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

PHILLIPS’ TAKE “I thought offensively we were pretty consistent throughout, we put up good shooting numbers and passed the ball well. I thought Gus came in and gave us a nice spark in the first half in particular. And again Bergan his stat line might not always jump out at you, but boy his passing changes things. I’ve got a couple of things I want to address with [the players] and do better, particularly on the defensive end.”

UP NEXT The Wolves and Golden Eagles will be back at it tomorrow afternoon. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. from Wachs Arena. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

-HIGHLIGHTS COURTESY NSU ATHLETICS

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Man killed in car vs. semi crash near Watertown
UPDATE: I-29, I-90 reopening Friday morning
Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter,...
Groups raise donations for family after loss at Lake Poinsett

Latest News

Viking men beat CSP 106-61 on 1-15-21
Augie Men Put Golden Bears Into Hibernation
From Sioux City's 4-3 win at Sioux Falls on 1-15-21
Sioux City Evens Series With Stampede
From Wolves 86-67 win on 1-15-21
Northern Men Win Home Opener
Viking men beat CSP 106-61 on 1-15-21
Augustana Hammers Concordia-St. Paul In Home Opener