Northern Men Roll Over Crookston In Home Opener

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Still early in the season, the No. 2 Northern State University men’s basketball team worked out some kinks in their Friday victory over Minnesota Crookston. The Wolves remain unscathed on the year, opening the home slate with a win.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 86, UMC 67

Records : NSU 4-0 (3-0 NSIC), UMC 1-4 (0-3 NSIC)

Attendance: 804

HOW IT HAPPENED

Crookston held a lead through a majority of the first half, however once the Wolves tied things up at the seven minute mark they did not look back

NSU out-scored UMC 17-10 in the remainder of the half and 45-33 to close out the game

The Wolves were efficient overall, shooting 53.8% from the floor, however struggled from the 3-point line at times going 8-of-24 in the game

Northern combined for a season high 54 points in the paint and 22 points off turnovers, adding 18 points off the bench, 15 fast break points, and seven second chance scores

They tallied 28 rebounds, a season high 22 assists, six blocks, and six steals

Minnesota Crookston shot over 46.0% from both the field and beyond the arc in the first, however the Wolves defense answered in the second holding the Golden Eagles to percentages of 36.7 from the floor and 33.3 from the 3-point line

Three Wolves scored in double figures, with 13 seeing the court

Both Parker Fox and Andrew Kallman tallied season highs in scoring, while Roko Dominovic dished out a career high six assists

Augustin Reede led the team off the bench with eight points, knocking down two from beyond the arc and adding four rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

PHILLIPS’ TAKE “I thought offensively we were pretty consistent throughout, we put up good shooting numbers and passed the ball well. I thought Gus came in and gave us a nice spark in the first half in particular. And again Bergan his stat line might not always jump out at you, but boy his passing changes things. I’ve got a couple of things I want to address with [the players] and do better, particularly on the defensive end.”

UP NEXT The Wolves and Golden Eagles will be back at it tomorrow afternoon. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. from Wachs Arena. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

-HIGHLIGHTS COURTESY NSU ATHLETICS

