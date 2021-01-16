O’Gorman Sweeps Basketball Twin Bill From Huron

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In two of the few prep basketball games in eastern South Dakota due to a winter storm the O’Gorman Knights swept a basketball doubleheader from Huron.

In the first girls game the third ranked Knights got 19 points from Hannah Ronsiek and 17 more from Isabelle Moore. They also got a stiff challenge from Huron. The Tigers led in by two entering the fourth quarter only to see the Knights rally and win 53-46.

In the boys game O’Gorman turned a close game through the first quarter into a blowout by holding the Tigers to just 16 points over the final three quarters on the way to a 64-27 victory. Kade Moffitt led all scorers with 18 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

