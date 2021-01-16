Quiet conditions through Sunday, light snow chance overnight Sunday into Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The cloud cover was very persistent across the eastern parts of the Dakota News Now viewing area for our Saturday. Areas west did see the sunshine, thus allowing temperatures to climb into the 30s and even 40s. Tonight’s forecast won’t really change much with more clouds to the east and some breaks in the clouds west. Winds will remain out of the NW around 5-15 mph, but winds will remain stronger across central and western South Dakota, around 10-25 mph with higher gusts. Lows tonight will generally be in the 20s with a few teens in spots.

SUNDAY: We’ll see yet a similar story for our Sunday, with more clouds east and more sunshine to the west. Winds will once again remain on the breezy side at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph. Highs range from the upper 20s and low 30s east to the mid and upper 30s to near 40 west. Heading into Sunday night, we’ll see a weak and fast moving low pressure system move in from the northwest. This will introduce a chance of light snow showers overnight, mainly west of a line from Aberdeen to Chamberlain. The models are inconsistent on when the precipitation will move in, so that’s something we’ll watch closely. Winds will become light and variable with lows in the teens and 20s.

MONDAY: The chance for light snow will continue to begin the workweek, but again the models are inconsistent on when the snow will move in and move out. For now, I have a chance of scattered flurries and light snow showers across the area Monday, but accumulations will be minimal. Some drizzle or a light wintry mix is possible across the western half of South Dakota. Highs top out in the 30s to near 40 with a N wind around 5-10 mph. Skies remain mostly cloudy into Monday night with lows in the teens and 20s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will finally return to the area and we’ll see a shift in the winds as well from the N and NW to more towards the W and SW. Even though the winds will be breezy, we’ll see a boost in temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s Tuesday, but climbing into the 40s for everyone Wednesday, which is 15-20 degrees above average for mid-January. I wouldn’t be shocked if areas in western South Dakota reach the 50s Wednesday. Don’t get used to it though because a strong cold front will push through Wednesday night, which will lead to colder temperatures towards the weekend.

LONG TERM: Colder temperatures are set to take over as we head into the end of the week into next weekend. Thursday will remain mild, but you’ll start to notice the colder air heading into the weekend and especially into the beginning of the following week, where highs in most spots will struggle to get out of the teens. As far as precipitation chances go, we look to remain mostly dry, however some models indicate a chance of snow for the eastern and southeastern parts of the area for the second half of the weekend. We’ll keep an eye on that as time gets closer.

