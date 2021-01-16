Sioux City Evens Series With Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede went down fighting in a 4-3 regulation loss to the Sioux City Musketeers at the PREMIER Center Friday night.

Cole Sillinger scored his first career United States Hockey League goal in his second start, while Luke Toporowski and Tyler Haskins added a score each. Trent Burnham made the start in net, stopping 34 of 38 shots faced.

Former Stampede former Brian Carrabes tallied the first goal of the game at 13:07 of the first period. Carrabes was able to beat goaltender Trent Burnham and put the puck over his stick-side shoulder. One of the newest members of the Stampede, Cole Sillinger, scored his first career USHL goal by sniping a puck from the blue line with .01 seconds left in the period to tie the game. Dan Russell and Will Dineen provided the assists on the play.

The momentum quickly vanished to begin the second period as Bennett Schimek scored his fifth goal of the season 1:43 into the second period. The goals and shots kept coming as Justin Hryckowian and Joel Maatta tallied a goal each less than five minutes later to give the Musketeers a 4-1 advantage. Luke Toporowski tallied an unassisted goal at the 11:16 mark of the second to give the Stampede a fighting chance heading into the third. Sioux City outshot the Stampede 20-6 in the period.

Alternate captain Will Dineen was able to make a veteran play at 13:53 of the third period to pull the Herd within one. From the right circle, Dineen was able to bounce a puck off the pads of goaltender Alex Tracy to a Tyler Haskins who was crashing the net for a rebound goal. The comeback would come up short as the Herd were unable to tie the game and lost 4-3.

The Herd moves to 8-10-1 on the season and will take on the Sioux City Musketeers tomorrow night at the Tyson Events Center. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Herd do not return to the PREMIER Center until February 5 to take on the Tri-City Storm.

