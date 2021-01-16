Advertisement

South Dakota reports 341 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths Saturday

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 341 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in the state Saturday.

The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,633 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,837 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 105,278. Of that total, 98,808 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 209 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 7.6% of staffed hospital beds and 18.5% of ICU beds in the state. 41.5% of hospital beds and 40.8% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 6,039 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

South Dakota has administered 57,103 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Man killed in car vs. semi crash near Watertown
SDSU campus, file photo.
SDSU investigating report of discrimination at residence hall
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
UPDATE: I-29, I-90 reopening Friday morning

Latest News

Downtown Sioux Falls celebrates ‘Crazy Days’
Downtown Sioux Falls celebrates ‘Crazy Days’
File image
Union County crash leaves one dead, two seriously injured Friday night
Gov Noem's tweet on education
Noem planning 900,000 dollar budget for education reform
Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process
Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process