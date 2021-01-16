South Dakota reports 341 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 341 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in the state Saturday.

The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,633 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,837 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 105,278. Of that total, 98,808 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 209 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 7.6% of staffed hospital beds and 18.5% of ICU beds in the state. 41.5% of hospital beds and 40.8% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 6,039 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

South Dakota has administered 57,103 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

