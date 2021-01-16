Advertisement

Union County crash leaves one dead, two seriously injured Friday night

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – A two-vehicle crash south of Elk Point has left one person dead and two others injured Friday night.

According to officials, the 57-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling southbound when he lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle crossed the median, into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a GMC Yukon.

Authorities said the male driver of the pickup was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old female passenger of the pickup suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The 49-year-old male driver of the Yukon sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a Sioux City, Iowa hospital.

All three people involved were wearing seat belts. Names have not been released pending notification of family members.

The northbound section of Interstate 29 was closed to traffic for about three hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

