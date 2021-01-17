Advertisement

HANSON CLASSIC: Winner Runs Away From Ethan Despite Rustlers’ Half Court Heroics

Warriors Get Big Games From Swedlund & Bertram In 66-41 Victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Ethan Rustlers, ranked fourth in South Dakota’s Class B Girls Media Poll, brought the Hanson Classic crowd to their feet with a halftime half court buzzer beater from Ava Lingemann.

After that the majority of the cheers were reserved for the Winner Warriors (ranked third in Class A) and their star duo of Bella Swedlund and Kalla Bertram.

Swedlund scored 21 points and Bartram added 19 to help the Warriors run away from the Rustlers in the second half and win 66-41.

Ethan’s Hannah Bartscher led all scorers with 22 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

