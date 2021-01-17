People turn to fishing amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The coronavirus and the need to social distance has forced people to search for new hobbies, and many people have turned to fishing.

The owner of Soo Sports, Brian Tordsen, says that he has seen a lot of people turn to outdoor activities that make it easier to remain socially distanced.

It’s possible to remain 6 feet apart whether you choose to fish from shore or a boat.

“Just put one guy in the front of the boat, one guy in the back,” said Dan Rensink, a fishing and tackle expert.

Tordsen says fishing is a good way to socialize safely.

“It give you the opportunity to get your kids out on the water and get them to enjoy the outdoors,” Tordsen said.

Even though you can social distancing while fishing, it’s still important to remain cautious.

“Just be safe out there, wear your mask, use hand sanitizer,” said Rensink.

Both Tordsen and and Rensink say they have seen a boost in interest in fishing since the pandemic began.

