Rangers Remain Unbeaten & Hand Flyers First Loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Rangers made a three goal first period stand on their way to a 3-0 victory over the Sioux Falls Flyers Boy’s Varsity 2 squad on Saturday night at the Scheels IcePlex.

With the win Brookings improves to 7-0 while dropping the Flyers to 11-1.

Maxwell Kjelden, Zach Struck and Logan Bortnem all tallied in the opening period, and suffocating defense led to goalie Kade Brecher stopping just 14 shots for the shutout win.

After the rough opening period Sioux Falls goalie Ryan Flanagan ended up saving 33 shots.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.