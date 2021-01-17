Advertisement

Restaurants in South Dakota seeing new business after appearing on the food network.

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just a couple weeks ago, several restaurants go the chance to showcase their food nationally.

They all appeared on the food network, for ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

All the owners that I talked to were all proud to be part of triple d’s first trip to South Dakota.

They say now that the episode has aired, business has never been better.

At the O So Good restaurant in garrison, owner Omar Thornton was excited to get the chance to appear on the show, as it is one of his favorite shows on the food network channel.

Omar: “I think I’ve watched, if you’re counting the night premiered, probably three times total. We had to watch it a second time, because the night it premiered it was so noisy in here, we couldn’t hear. We couldn’t hear there was cheering and laughing and just yelling out,” said Thornton.

Now after living out one of his dreams by appearing on food network, business has been surging.

As people come to try food that Guy Fieri has featured on his show.

“We have already had some folks who have even camped out during the wintertime In Palisades Park who have actually come over because that was on their bucket list to visit some of the places that he has been too,” said Thornton

Over at Lalibela, they are seeing new faces come to try their food every day.

Mulugeta: “We see a lot of new people and we ask them; we see the show that’s why we came here, and you deserve to be on the show because its good food,” said Mulugeta Endayahu, owner of Lalibela.

For those of you who would like to try the food yourselves. the owners say make sure to call and make a reservation to make sure you get a table.

