Roosevelt Boys Edge Brandon Valley
Riders knock off fourth ranked Lynx 62-59
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Riders made their case for a return to the AA State Rankings after going into fourth ranked Brandon Valley and winning 62-59.
Roosevelt’s Tyler Feldkamp led all scorers with 29 points. Jackson Hilton led the Lynx with 16.
