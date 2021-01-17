SDSU Women Finish Off Omaha

OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State women’s basketball defeated Omaha 64-54 Saturday afternoon to improve to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in Summit League play.

The Jackrabbits shot 43.8 percent from the field, scored 20 points in the paint and outrebounded Omaha 31-29.

Myah Selland finished just short of a double-double with 15 points and eight rebounds. Tori Nelson and Paiton Burckhard each scored 12 points and combined for nine rebounds. Burckhard added a team-best three steals. Madysen Vlastuin finished with nine points and Tylee Irwin added seven points and five rebounds.

Neither team was able to create much separation to begin the first quarter with both teams staying within one possession of each other. Omaha captured the largest lead of the frame at 17-13 on an and-one to end the first.

Both teams continued to go back and forth until a 7-0 Jackrabbit run, featuring 3-pointers by Nelson and Stapleton, put SDSU in front 30-26 at the two minute mark of the first half. However, Omaha responded with two baskets to tie the game at 30-all at the break.

Selland’s jumper at the 8:11 mark in the third quarter gave the Jacks a 32-30 advantage, but a trio of free throws put Omaha back in front. Consecutive layups by Selland and Burckhard launched a 9-0 run over the next 2:54 to give the Jackrabbits a 41-33 lead. Five unanswered points inside the two minute mark of the third quarter stretched the State lead to 46-35, but Omaha followed with a 5-2 run with the score at 48-40 in favor of the Jacks headed into the final 10 minutes.

Omaha cut the Jackrabbit lead to four with a 7-2 run with 1:30 to play. A clutch 3-pointer by Nelson and five State free throws put the game out of reach. The Jacks went 11-of-12 from the free throw line in the final quarter to overcome a cold performance from the field.

Game Notes

South Dakota State leads the all-time series 47-30

The Jacks extended their winning streak to eight games

Selland has reached double figures in all 13 games this season

Vlastuin’s nine points is a career high

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home to face North Dakota Friday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Frost Arena.

