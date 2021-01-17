Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls boy found safe

Derrick Vandenbosch
Derrick Vandenbosch(Sioux Falls Police Dept.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 7:10 p.m: Police say 11-year-old Derrick Vandenbosch has been found safe.

Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Eleven-year-old Derrick Vandenbosch was reported missing Saturday, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police describe Vandenbosch as 4′ tall, weighing about 90 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in northeast Sioux Falls wearing only a red t-shirt, jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 605-367-7212.

