South Dakota reports 266 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths Sunday

Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 266 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths in the state Sunday.

The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,656 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,662 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 105,544. Of that total, 99,226 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 213 people hospitalized for the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 7.8% of staffed hospital beds and 19% of ICU beds in the state. 41% of hospital beds and 43% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 6,063 residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

As of Sunday, 47,389 people in South Dakota have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

