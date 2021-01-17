Advertisement

Stampede Stomped In Sioux City

Herd fall 6-2
By Zach Borg and Sioux Falls Stampede
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede were outmatched 6-2 in their third game in three days against the Sioux City Musketeers at the Tyson Events Center Saturday night. The four-goal second period by the Musketeers made the difference, while Cole Sillinger and J.P. Turner scored for Sioux Falls.

The Sioux City Musketeers scored in the first period for the second straight game off the stick of Joel Maatta. Justin Hryckowian scored twice to open the second period to put Sioux City up 3-0. Kirklan Irey and Matteo Costantini continued to dominate the Herd defense with a goal apiece for the 5-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the second.

Stampede forward Cole Sillinger was able to end the Musketeer shutout with a goal at the 17:48 mark of the second. Sean Donaldson who was making his United States Hockey League debut provided the assist on the play.

Brian Carrabes scored at the 1:24 point of the third period to make the score 6-1. Stampede forward J.P. Turner closed the game out with a goal after a Chabrier pass deflected off his body into the back of the net.

Noah Grannan made the start in net for the Herd, stopping 26 of 32 shot on net before being pulled for Trent Burnham. The Stampede were outshot 35 to 23 in the game and will drop to 8-11-1 on the season.

The team will now travel to take on the Omaha Lancers at Ralston Arena next Friday and Saturday. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. each night, respectively. The Herd do not return to the PREMIER Center until February 5 to take on the Tri-City Storm.

