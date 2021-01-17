Advertisement

Washington Girls Prove Their #1 Ranking WIth Win At O’Gorman

Warriors rally to win 66-54
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After spotting the third ranked O’Gorman Knights an 11 point lead in the first quarter, the top ranked Washington Warriors proved worthy of their number one ranking.

A 13-0 run in the second quarter gave the Warriors their first lead and, after seeing O’Gorman go ahead in the fourth quarter, Washington ended the game on a 19-5 run to win 66-54 on Saturday afternoon at the O’Gorman gym.

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda led all scorers with 20 points. Washington also got 15 points from Sydni Schetnan and 15 from Alexus Motley.

Emma Ronsiek led O’Gorman with 16.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

