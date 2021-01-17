Waves of low pressure to keep clouds around and a chance of some light snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was yet another cloudy day for most of the area, but we did see the sun peek out from time to time. The weather pattern will be rather active over the next 24-48 hours, but we aren’t expecting any major impacts as a result.

TONIGHT: Skies will become cloudy once again as an area of low pressure approaches from the northwest. Light snow showers will begin spreading into the area later this evening into the overnight. The best chance looks to be across Central and Western South Dakota, while areas east of there should stay mostly dry throughout the night. Some wintry mix is possible at times for areas around Pierre, Rapid City, Faith and Mobridge. Winds will become rather light to calm so we at least get a break from the gusty winds. Lows will range from the upper teens and low 20s east to the mid and upper 20s west.

MONDAY: The system will continue sliding southeast but another one will move in from the northwest. Skies remain cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered flurries and light snow showers off and on throughout the day. Some models show snow throughout the entire day, but others aren’t showing as widespread. Areas along and west of the Missouri River could see a rain and snow mix. Winds will be mostly light out of the N east of the Missouri River, but winds will be stronger west of there. Winds will gradually shift to the W and NW in the afternoon hours. Highs range from 25-30 east to 35-40 west. Light snow showers and flurries will continue Monday night, but will be more scattered in nature. Winds remain out of the W and NW around 4-8 mph east, and 10-20 mph west. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s.

SNOW ACCUMULATIONS: Most areas will see up to an inch of snow, but isolated amounts of 1-2″ are possible.

TUESDAY: It will be a rather blustery day as yet another wave of low pressure slides by. This one looks to be a dry system, but a few flurries may linger for areas east of the Missouri River through the early afternoon. Skies will remain partly sunny to mostly cloudy with winds out of the NW at 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Highs will top out in the 30s to near 40. Skies clear out into Tuesday night, but it will still be breezy with winds shifting to the W and SW at 5-20 mph. Lows drop back into the 20s, but some teens are possible in spots east.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is still looking to be the best day of the 10-day forecast. A fast moving high pressure will slide southeast, bringing us sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain breezy out of the W and SW at 10-25 mph, but will gradually shift back to the W and NW as another cold front slides through. Skies remain clear to partly cloudy Wednesday night with a breezy W to NW wind. Highs will climb into the 40s with some low 50s possible across Central and Western South Dakota. Lows drop back into the 20s.

LONG TERM: Thursday will remain nice with sunny to partly cloudy skies but the winds will remain gusty and it will slightly cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s. More cloud cover and colder temperatures will settle in for Friday into the weekend with highs in the 20s, which would be near to slightly below average. Friday will be mostly dry with a few flurries possible to the west and southwest Friday afternoon. Models show a swath of snow moving in for Saturday and lingering into the first half of Sunday. While this is still a week out, there’s the chance for some accumulating snow, so be sure to stay with Dakota News Now as we watch this closely.

