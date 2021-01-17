Wolves Slam Crookston Again

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 2 Northern State men’s basketball team extended their season opening streak to six games, following a Saturday win over Minnesota Crookston. The Wolves were efficient in the second half, shooting 65.4% from the floor and 54.6% from the 3-point line.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 88, UMC 64

Records: NSU 6-0 (4-0 NSIC), UMC 1-5 (0-4 NSIC)

Attendance: 689

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wolves continued their slow start to games, with the Golden Eagles jumping out to a narrow lead through the first 15 minutes of play

Northern gained the lead around the five minute mark and led by as much as eight in the first, before running away with the game in the second

NSU shot 57.7% from field goal range, 40.0% from beyond the arc, and 66.7% from the foul line in the win

They out-rebounded the Golden Eagles 31-26, notching four second chance points

The Wolves added 44 points in the paint, 19 points off turnovers, 14 points off the bench, and a season high 20 fast break points

Despite being skunked from 3-point land in the first, Northern went 6-of-11 in the second led by Mason Stark with four made 3-pointers

NSU combined for 20 assists, finishing the weekend with 42 against UMC, and added six blocks and six steals

Four Wolves scored in double figures, while three dished out three or more assists and five grabbed three or more rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Parker Fox: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists (career high), 4 steals, 3 blocks, 72.7 FG%

Mason Stark: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 70.0 FG%, 66.7 3-pt FG%

Tommy Chatman: 12 points (season high), 62.5 FG%

Jordan Belka: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

PHILLIPS’ TAKE

“It’s seems like it is coming slower for us, and I’d like it to come earlier in the game. We tried some different stuff defensively tonight. We weren’t there this weekend defensively, like we were the first two weekends, and we need to be better there.”

UP NEXT

Northern returns to the road next weekend at St. Cloud State. The Wolves and Huskies will face off at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Saturday’s contest was originally scheduled for 4 p.m., but was moved up. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

-HIGHLIGHTS COURTESY NSU ATHLETICS

