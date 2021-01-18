Blood donations needed during National Blood Donor Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Community Blood Bank) - National Blood Donor month provides a platform for the discussion for the need of first time donors.

In years past, the “baby boomer” population groups led the way in overall percentage of those donating blood. We are now calling on the next generation to consider donating blood for the first time.

The process is very quick, with an overall donation time of 30 – 35 minutes, but the benefit for our local patients are endless.

The call for blood in our community varies, cancer patients use an average of 22% of all blood products and surgeries coming in second, while trauma patients take a close third.

When family members, friends, and neighbors experience the life-saving gift of a transfusion their world is full of hope.

According to the American Association of Blood Banks, “The United States is celebrating National Blood Donor Month for 51st year and those who selflessly donate blood for patients in need.

Although blood donations typically decrease during the winter months, the need for blood remains constant. Since 1970, blood centers have observed NBDM in January with the goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during this period because a reduction in donor turnout can put the nation’s blood inventory at a critical low.

Join us for upcoming blood drive events in our community by clicking on the link provided:

Monday, January 18: Pipestone County Medical Center, (822 4th Ave.), Pipestone, MN will host a blood drive from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/pipestonecommunityblooddrive

Friday, January 22: Karl’s TV, Appliance and Furniture, (2921 West 41st St.), Sioux Falls, SD will host a community blood drive from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEUDLE YOUR APPOINTEMNT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/KarlsBloodDrive

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 3rd floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SD: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-322-7111 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-333-6444 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org) weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health.

Donors exhibiting cold or flu symptoms are unable to donate.

A valid identification is required at the time of registration.

It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood. With policies associated in addressing COVID-19, only donors with appointments will be accepted.

To schedule your appointment donors can log onto www.cbblifeblood.org

