Chance of Light Snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will stay mostly cloudy through the rest of our Monday. There is a chance we could see a little light snow across the region. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the east to the low 40s out west. Most of us will see less than an inch of snow accumulation, but we may have a couple of places that see slightly more than an inch.

The wind will pick up as we head into Tuesday. Overall, we could have 30 mph wind gusts with highs in the mid 30s for most of us. We will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a slight chance of a few flurries. Temperatures will warm up quite a bit by Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid 40s in the east to the low 50s out west! It looks like we’ll stay breezy for Wednesday, as well.

We will start to cool off heading into Thursday. Highs will drop into the 30s for most of us. And we’ll keep cooling things off heading into the weekend. By then, highs will drop down into the low 20s. There’s a chance we could see a little light snow over the weekend. Otherwise, we’ll stay in the low 20s for highs. We may even drop into the teens for highs early next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.