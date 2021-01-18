Dakota Wesleyan Hoops Sweeps Mount Marty

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Wesleyan basketball teams swept a Sunday matinee twin bill at the Corn Palace against rival Mount Marty.

The Tiger women got 24 points from Jada Campbell and 21 from Mattie Reiner to open the doubleheader with a 72-55 victory. Karlee McKinney and Bailey Kortan each scored 13 to lead the Lancers.

In the men’s game Dakota Wesleyan used a 15-0 run late in the first half to build a big lead they’d never relinquish, snapping their two game losing streak with a 69-58 win. Nick Harden led all scorers with 20 points while Mason Larson added 15 and Koln Oppold scored 14.

Jailen Billings tallied 15 for the Lancers who dropped their sixth straight.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games courtesy DWU athletics!

