FBI: 2nd Iowa man arrested in Capitol breach investigation

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It's been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested by federal agents on suspicion of being among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol during a deadly pro-Trump insurrection on Jan. 6.

The FBI in Omaha, Nebraska, said in a news release that Leo Christopher Kelly was arrested Monday on a federal warrant charging him with three counts: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry with the intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of official business and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Kelly is the second Iowa man to be arrested in connection with the Washington, D.C., riot. Douglas Jensen surrendered to police in his hometown of Des Moines on Jan. 8.

