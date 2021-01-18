Advertisement

Greatest Love Story Ever Told Giveaway

Greatest Love Story Ever Told
Greatest Love Story Ever Told(Dakota News Now)
By Kaig Havrevold
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Do you think you or someone you know has a great love story? Enter the Dakota News Now Greatest Love Story Ever Told Giveaway!

You can enter a nomination now through January 31st, 2021 at 11:59pm. Voting will start on February 1st and run through February 7th at 11:59pm. The top three stories with the most votes will win a prize from The Diamond Room. Enter your nomination at https://ksfytv.secondstreetapp.com/Greatest-Love-Story-Ever-Told-2/gallery

Don’t forget to come back and vote starting on February 1st!

Most Read

Poster of Guy Fieri inside diner featured in his shop
Restaurants in South Dakota seeing new business after appearing on the food network.
Derrick Vandenbosch
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls boy found safe
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File image
Union County crash leaves one dead, two seriously injured Friday night
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday. (SDDOH)
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota

Latest News

KSFY and KDLT are celebrating their 60th anniversaries!
Contest: Diamond Anniversary Diamond Earring Giveaway
2010s
Contest: Test your knowledge of 2010s TV
KSFY KDLT 2000s TV trivia quiz
Contest: Test your knowledge of 2000s TV
CONTEST: Test your knowledge of 1990s TV