Iowa virus hospitalizations rise Sunday, but still under 500

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Iowa rose over a 24-hour period this weekend, but remained below the threshold of 500 that plagued the state since October.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said 484 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals on Sunday, up 10 from Saturday but down from 505 on Friday.

Saturday’s number of 474 was the first time since Oct. 18 that the number of people hospitalized was below 500.

The state reported 730 new cases and two deaths Sunday to give Iowa a total of 304,852 cases and 4,323 deaths since the pandemic began.

