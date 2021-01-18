Advertisement

Light Snow Tonight into Tuesday

Mild by the Middle of the Week
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re tracking some light snow moving through the area tonight and into Tuesday morning. The accumulations will be minor and many will see under an inch, but there will be some isolated spots that see slightly higher than an inch. Mild conditions will be back for Tuesday with highs everywhere getting into the 30′s. It’ll be warmer to the west where highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s.

By the middle of the week, much warmer temperatures will be with us at least briefly. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40′s east and we’ll even see some 50′s to the west. The wind will ramp up on Thursday which will bring some cooler air compared to Wednesday. Highs will fall to the mid to upper 30′s east and the lower 40′s west.

Clouds will increase for Friday as temperatures continue to drop. We’re tracking the threat for some more accumulating snowfall by Saturday and into Sunday. It’s still several days out, but this is looking to produce more snowfall than what we are seeing right now. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this next potential storm.

Colder temperatures will be with us by this upcoming weekend with highs falling to the 20′s and even some teens for the beginning of next week. Some more snow will be possible by next Tuesday as well.

