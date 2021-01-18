Local activists speak out on racial progress, honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether it was planned or not, Dr. Laura Renée Chandler, Julian Beaudion, and Vaney Hariri have all become local leaders and advocates for racial justice; something they say anyone is capable of.

“The way that you contribute and the way that you give to the community doesn’t necessarily have to look the same as what we do,” Chandler said. “There are things you can do within your sphere of influence.”

Hariri agrees and says it’s the idea of the “reluctant leader.”

“The idea of the reluctant leader is the idea of people who didn’t do it because they wanted to, but because they had to.”

However, following a year of racial turmoil - MLK Day feels different this time around for many people.

“We have still yet to address, really the root of all of the issues here in America, and really America’s original sin, which is to me, racism,” Beaudion said.

While protests across the country provided imagery of perceived progress, Beaudion says marching through the streets doesn’t mean there has been real change.

“We’ve been protesting since the civil rights movement, we’ve been fighting for freedom since our days of slavery, we’ve been fighting for equal rights and equality since the beginning of time,” Beaudion said. “We have to make sure we’re not viewing the riots or protests as blind progress because that’s not what it is.”

As the nation reflects on the life of Martin Luther King Jr. - Hariri tells me remembrance isn’t enough, conversations must bring action.

“What it also does is give us an opportunity to focus on the work that has to be done, it reminds us that there’s much more work we have to do and that it’s not a day off but a day on,” Hariri said. “It’s a situation where it’s a day of service, it’s a day where we get out there and do more work in the name of a man who was about doing the work.”

Dr. Chandler says leaders, like Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, are important to changing perspectives.

“I think that this is a huge moment for the country and a very important moment,” Chandler said. “It’s very fitting that the first woman vice president is a woman of color, and a black woman at that.”

But ultimately, the direction our country goes from here depends on accountability and the decisions we make as individuals.

“You should think about how you can get involved in your community, but also reflect upon your own role and responsibility in producing change in your community,” Chandler said.

There are several local events surrounding the holiday that Beaudion is encouraging residents to attend as a way to get engaged.

South Dakota Voices for Peace is hosting an Interfaith Prayer Service, virtually, at 12:00 pm January 18.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the South Dakota Democratic Party is asking people to join in on a day of service to fight hunger and food insecurity in local neighborhoods with the SDDP: Food Drive. On January 18, from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, give to your local food banks, or if in Sioux Falls, donate non-perishable food items at the SDDP office at 4320 S Louise Ave #105.

Establishing Sustainable Connections will be “Reflecting on MLK in the Aftermath of the US Capitol Riots” Tuesday, January 19 at 6:00 pm.

South Dakotans Against Racism is welcoming Isaiah Shaneequa Brokenleg as their first guest speaker in a series on healing racism via discussions on how religion & spirituality has impacted systematic racism within society. Religion & Racism is Thursday, January 21 at 7:00 pm.

