Sanford Health offering COVID-19 vaccine to those 80-years and older

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Monday that it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to patients 80-years and older.

Beginning Monday, those in the Phase 1D vaccine group, according to the South Dakota Department of Health and CDC’s vaccine rollout plan, can receive the vaccine following those 80-years and older.

“This is another historic and exciting milestone in our efforts to defeat this pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Wilde, vice president medical officer for Sanford Health in Sioux Falls. “This is a moment we have been waiting months for and we’re pleased to begin offering the vaccine to the public.”

Sanford Health will notify people when the vaccine is available for them. Those who meet the requirements of phase 1D will receive a phone call or My Sanford Chart message when they are eligible to set up their vaccine appointment.

