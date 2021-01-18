Advertisement

Sanford Health offering COVID-19 vaccine to those 80-years and older

(Pfizer)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Monday that it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to patients 80-years and older.

Beginning Monday, those in the Phase 1D vaccine group, according to the South Dakota Department of Health and CDC’s vaccine rollout plan, can receive the vaccine following those 80-years and older.

“This is another historic and exciting milestone in our efforts to defeat this pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Wilde, vice president medical officer for Sanford Health in Sioux Falls. “This is a moment we have been waiting months for and we’re pleased to begin offering the vaccine to the public.”

Sanford Health will notify people when the vaccine is available for them. Those who meet the requirements of phase 1D will receive a phone call or My Sanford Chart message when they are eligible to set up their vaccine appointment.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday. (SDDOH)
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota
Poster of Guy Fieri inside diner featured in his shop
Restaurants in South Dakota seeing new business after appearing on the food network.
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Derrick Vandenbosch
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls boy found safe
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Latest News

South Dakota reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 116 new cases Monday
People turn to fishing amid pandemic
People turn to fishing amid pandemic
Martin Luther King Jr.
Local activists speak out on racial progress, honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
The South Dakota National Guard were part of an increased security presence at the South Dakota...
Prayer march takes place at South Dakota State Capitol