South Dakota reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 116 new cases Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 116 new cases Monday.

The new cases bring the state total to 105,659, 99,379 of which have recovered. 4,613 cases are considered currently active.

203 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus. Overall, 6,082 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

The 11 new deaths reported bringing the state death toll to 1,667.

As of Monday, 47,292 South Dakotans have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

