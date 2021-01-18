Advertisement

South Dakota reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 116 new cases Monday

(KSFY)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 116 new cases Monday.

The new cases bring the state total to 105,659, 99,379 of which have recovered. 4,613 cases are considered currently active.

203 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus. Overall, 6,082 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

The 11 new deaths reported bringing the state death toll to 1,667.

As of Monday, 47,292 South Dakotans have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday. (SDDOH)
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota
Poster of Guy Fieri inside diner featured in his shop
Restaurants in South Dakota seeing new business after appearing on the food network.
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Derrick Vandenbosch
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls boy found safe
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Latest News

People turn to fishing amid pandemic
People turn to fishing amid pandemic
Martin Luther King Jr.
Local activists speak out on racial progress, honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
The South Dakota National Guard were part of an increased security presence at the South Dakota...
Prayer march takes place at South Dakota State Capitol
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota