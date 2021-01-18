Walz announces vaccine pilot program amid supply concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state will open nine community sites this week to vaccinate adults over 65, pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educators, school staff, and child care workers.

The program announced Monday expands the rollout beyond the first high-priority group that includes healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff, who began receiving doses last month.

The announcement comes after the Democratic governor criticized the federal government for uncertainty over the supply of doses.

Health officials on Monday reported 980 new infections and 12 deaths, bringing the state’s totals to more than 447,000 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

