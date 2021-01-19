Advertisement

Active coronavirus cases continue to decline in South Dakota

Health care professionals test coronavirus samples at an Avera Health laboratory. (File photo)
Health care professionals test coronavirus samples at an Avera Health laboratory. (File photo)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday as the state’s active cases reached the lowest point in months.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 127 new coronavirus cases, bringing total known cases in the state to 105,786.

However, new cases were sharply outpaced by additional recoveries, as active cases declined by nearly 300 to 4,232. This marks the lowest number of active cases in South Dakota since early October. Active cases approached 20,000 in November as cases spiked in the state, but have declining since mid-December.

Total COVID-19 deaths in the state remained at 1,667.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by three to 200. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 7.3% of hospital beds and 14.8% of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard. Officials say 42.8% of hospital beds and 43.5% of ICU beds are still available.

The state’s test-positivity rate dropped below 10% Tuesday to 9.3%, while the rate over the past 14 days is at 11.8%.

A total of 47,647 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 355 from Monday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday. (SDDOH)
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
The South Dakota National Guard were part of an increased security presence at the South Dakota...
Prayer march takes place at South Dakota State Capitol

Latest News

Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s pick for intelligence chief says agencies have no room for politics
Authorities say a two-state pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended after troopers stopped the...
Pursuit that crossed state lines reaches speeds of 110 mph
Stock graphic
Authorities identify victim in Watertown fatal crash
President-elect Joe Biden says his administration's goal is to deliver 100 million doses of...
A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases