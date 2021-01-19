Active coronavirus cases continue to decline in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday as the state’s active cases reached the lowest point in months.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 127 new coronavirus cases, bringing total known cases in the state to 105,786.

However, new cases were sharply outpaced by additional recoveries, as active cases declined by nearly 300 to 4,232. This marks the lowest number of active cases in South Dakota since early October. Active cases approached 20,000 in November as cases spiked in the state, but have declining since mid-December.

Total COVID-19 deaths in the state remained at 1,667.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by three to 200. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 7.3% of hospital beds and 14.8% of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard. Officials say 42.8% of hospital beds and 43.5% of ICU beds are still available.

The state’s test-positivity rate dropped below 10% Tuesday to 9.3%, while the rate over the past 14 days is at 11.8%.

A total of 47,647 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 355 from Monday.

