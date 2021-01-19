Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY

Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children, Dimitri and Shekeria Cash, taken from a Greece, N.Y., home.

They were last seen Monday, according to the Amber Alert, and are believed to be “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

Dimitri, 5, is about 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas. Shekeria, 3, is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

The children were taken by two men, both about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds in black ski masks, flannel shirts and Dickies work pants. One of them had facial hair.

The suspects took a car from the home that was later found abandoned, Spectrum News Rochester reported.

Anyone with information regarding the children’s disappearance can call 585-428-6666 or 911.

