Authorities identify victim in Watertown fatal crash

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials have released the name of the man killed in a car vs. semi crash on the outskirts of Watertown.

Twenty-one-year-old Casey Hundstad of Watertown died in Friday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Highway Patrol says Hunstad was driving a car west on S.D. Highway 20 a quarter-mile northwest of city limits when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck head-on. Both vehicles went into the north ditch.

Hunstad was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the a semi, a 57-year-old North Dakota man, was not hurt.

No one else was involved in the crash. Troopers say both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

