Brandon Valley’s Schunke brothers aiming for more state wrestling championships

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Damion Schunke got a slight jump on his younger brother Navarro getting into wrestling.

Damion Schunke says, “I started wrestling when I was 3 and I think Navarro started when he was 4 maybe.” Navarro Schunke says, “I was always scared of him but always looked up to him. I always watched him work his butt off every day.”

Not long after the Colorado natives moved to Brandon, that changed. Navarro says, “I started to like get my feel for wrestling and started to compete with him a lot more than I did.” Damion says, “There’s a few broken couches, there’s a little bit of a mess always.” Navarro says, “He’s able to move a lot quicker than I am. And I just get on top or turn him every once in awhile. But then we’d get on our feet and he’d probably take me out.”

And it wasn’t long before both were pushing each other to excel for the Brandon Valley Lynx. Derek Outland, Brandon Valley wrestling coach says,”They do compete with each other pretty hard in the room. They’re pretty intense.” Navarro says, “No one ever wants to lose so we keep getting better and better.”

Damion won his first state championship as a freshman in 2019 and followed that up with another title last year. Moments after that win, 8th grader Navarro claimed his own title at 220 pounds. Navarro says, “Seeing our parents in the stands they were all happy. And I hadn’t seen them that happy in a while.”

Damion says, “I thought it was pretty cool. It was nice to see him actually be on that big stage.”

This year Navarro is going it alone after his brother suffered a knee injury during football season. Damion says, “My knee hyper-extended. I fell and tried getting back up and I just couldn’t. " Navarro reacted, “I almost broke out on the field because I knew he was going to be done for the season. I know that he’s going to be back and he’ll probably be better than he ever was.”

With both Schunke brothers looking forward to getting back on the mat next year. Navarro says, “It’s going to be a scrap.”

In Brandon Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

