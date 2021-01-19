COVID-19 vaccine brings back memories of prior vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th population, group 1D, began receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

This group consists of people over the age of 65, teachers, high-risk patients, and others with underlying health conditions.

South Dakota chose to vaccinate those ages 80 and above first, and getting the Coronavirus vaccine today is reminding some of the vaccines they’ve gotten in the past.

100-year-old Gordon Carlson received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, bringing back memories of vaccines throughout his lifetime.

“Well, I think the first vaccination I received was Small Pox, and I have a little star left to prove that I got it,” Carlson said.

Another notable vaccine throughout Carlson’s life was for Polio in the 1950′s, which his entire family remembers.

“I remember taking our children to the Polio shot, and it was then I think the vaccine was in a little sugar cube. I remember going to the urban school where they were giving it, and our children also remember it,” Carlson added.

80-year-old Katherine Porter also got her first dose and remembers the day she ate the Polio vaccine.

“I remember the big scare when Polio was going around, and nobody wanted to take their kids out and that. The thing I remember about the vaccine part is we just went to the school, got a little sugar cube with a little bit of serum on it, and ate that,” said Porter.

That sugar cube gave Porter the confidence to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was one of the things that convinced me it was the thing to do because we did have such good success with the Polio vaccine. I just think this has got to be as good as that, it’s got to take care of it for us,” Porter added.

From Small Pox to Polio, and now the Coronavirus Carlson says he’s forever thankful for vaccines.

“It’s the completion of my dreams, being that I have such confidence in vaccines,” said Carlson.

Carlson and Porter say this vaccine is giving them hope that they can see their family in-person someday hopefully soon.

