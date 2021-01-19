Dakota Valley boys and both West Central teams win in HS hoops Monday night

N. SIOUX CITY and BALTIC, S.D. and CROFTON, NE (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota Valley boys basketball team is a having a sensational season. They avenged a 13 point loss last year to West Sioux Monday night with a 92-51 win over the Falcons on their home floor. Isaac Bruns led the way with 30 points while older brother Paul had 22 and Alex Zephier 21 points. It was the 8th straight win for the Panthers to start the season.

The West Central girls have also had a great season thus far with only 1 loss on a last second shot to White River at the Corn Palace. They beat #3A Winner on their home floor earlier and took a 7-1 record to Crofton, NE Monday night. Cassidy Siemonsma’s 3 to stat the scoring helped the T’s take a 6-0 lead when Jada Van Overbeke followed that with a banked “3″. Siemonsma went to to scored 18 and they beat the #2 team in Nebraska Class 2-C 58-53. The Warriors are now 12-3.

And the West Central boys went into Baltic and came out with a 62-40 win. They gave Dakota Valley a battle recently, losing 78-70 to the top team in Class “A”. Monday’s win improved their record to 4-3 with all losses to ranked teams (SFC and Dell Rapids as well as DV).

