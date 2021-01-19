Enter Sioux Falls Ice Rink Passport Contest for a chance at a prize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Beginner or expert, getting out on the ice this season will give you chance at a prize.

For the third year in a row, Sioux Falls is holding its Ice Rink Passport Contest.

“A lot of people, when they think winter months they think of staying indoors, but we have plenty of outdoor opportunities for people to enjoy all throughout the year,” Sioux Falls Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff said.

Although it has been unseasonably warm, Saathoff says maintenance crews are making sure the ice rinks are in tip-top shape. As long as the weather cooperates, the rinks will be open until Feb. 15.

“Once it dips below 28 degrees, we’re able to go out there and spray all six of our ice rinks with water to build upon the layers of ice that are out there,” Saathoff said.

In order to compete in the passport contest, go to half of the city’s rinks, a staff member will punch your passport card, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win a Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation gift card.

Bring your own skates and skate for free. If you need a pair, it’s just a few dollars.

There are even special events, like the Prince and Princess Skate Party, as well as a handful of other fun winter activities.

“We have snowshoeing, we have milk jug bowling this year, and we’re very excited to offer those to the residents here in the city,” Saathoff said.

For a full list of ice rink locations throughout the city and winter events going on in Sioux Falls, visit https://www.siouxfalls.org/parks.

