Man sentenced for 2015 Mitchell bank robbery

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Nebraska man has been sentenced for five years in prison after admitting to robbing a Mitchell bank in 2015.

As part of his plea agreement, several of the more serious charges against 22-year-old Jose Campos of South Sioux City were dropped, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Prosecutors say Campos robbed First Dakota National Bank in November of 2015. He waited until other customers left, then pulled a knife and demanded money from the bank tellers. He eventually forced one employee to walk outside with him before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked nearby.

Campos spoke in court, saying he was deeply ashamed of his actions. Charges of kidnapping were dropped as part of his plea deal. Judge Chris Giles sentenced Campos to 25 years in prison, with 20 of those years suspended.

Giles said Campos expressed great remorse for his actions, also noting Campos’ youth, the fact that he had no criminal record when the robbery was committed, and that Campos turned himself in to authorities in California.

