Advertisement

Man sentenced for 2015 Mitchell bank robbery

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Nebraska man has been sentenced for five years in prison after admitting to robbing a Mitchell bank in 2015.

As part of his plea agreement, several of the more serious charges against 22-year-old Jose Campos of South Sioux City were dropped, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Prosecutors say Campos robbed First Dakota National Bank in November of 2015. He waited until other customers left, then pulled a knife and demanded money from the bank tellers. He eventually forced one employee to walk outside with him before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked nearby.

Campos spoke in court, saying he was deeply ashamed of his actions. Charges of kidnapping were dropped as part of his plea deal. Judge Chris Giles sentenced Campos to 25 years in prison, with 20 of those years suspended.

Giles said Campos expressed great remorse for his actions, also noting Campos’ youth, the fact that he had no criminal record when the robbery was committed, and that Campos turned himself in to authorities in California.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday. (SDDOH)
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
The South Dakota National Guard were part of an increased security presence at the South Dakota...
Prayer march takes place at South Dakota State Capitol

Latest News

Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s nominees promise fresh approach on national security
Cody Detravius Dumaris Jones
Police: Man arrested for possessing altered shotgun after report of shots fired
Remote testifying allowed at 2021 South Dakota legislative session
Health care professionals test coronavirus samples at an Avera Health laboratory. (File photo)
Active coronavirus cases continue to decline in South Dakota