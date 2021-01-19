Mitchell city council set to vote on mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In November, Mitchell city councilors implemented a city-wide mask mandate. This Tuesday, the council will consider extending it.

The measure currently states that all individuals inside buildings within city limits are required to wear a mask if social distancing is not possible.

In order for the measure to be extended, city council must reach a majority vote of five councilors in favor.

Tuesday’s meeting will be open to the public and discussion will be allowed for both proponents and opponents.

“I’m sure it will be a heated discussion,” said Mayor Bob Everson. “We’re going to listen to both sides, but we do limit them to three minutes of presentation.”

Mayor Everson says he has received a “mixed bag” of people both supporting and opposing the extension.

The mayor tells Dakota News Now that at this moment he is unsure how councilors plan to vote.

“I’m hoping they go ahead and do it another 30 days,” said Ed Anderson, owner of Ed’s Pet World in Mitchell.

The meeting will take place at 6:00 pm Tuesday night at city hall.

